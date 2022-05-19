Arjuna Capital Acquires Shares of 125 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $14,872,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $25.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,219.71. The stock had a trading volume of 157,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,323.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,445.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,168.31 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,594 shares of company stock worth $40,548,884 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

