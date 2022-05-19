Arjuna Capital Acquires 5,093 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

