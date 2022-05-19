Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Director Buys $160,000.00 in Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) Director William Beargie bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arhaus stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 4,991.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 1,203,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,127,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.47.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

