Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

APDN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $8.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

