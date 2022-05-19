Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a na rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
APDN stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.10. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.10.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.
