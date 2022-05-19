Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a na rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

APDN stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.10. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.