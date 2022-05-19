Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches Market Cap of $393,342.81

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $393,342.81 and $164,890.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00098979 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00306485 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027159 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

