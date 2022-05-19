Anyswap (ANY) Market Capitalization Tops $133.59 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $7.17 or 0.00024321 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $133.59 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,615.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.32 or 0.00791754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00467621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033625 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,384.22 or 1.67581410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008916 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

