Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 222.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 40.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANIK opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANIK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,947. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

