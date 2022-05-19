Analysts Set Victrex plc (LON:VCT) PT at GBX 2,601.11

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,576.25 ($31.76).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.72) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of VCT traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,725 ($21.26). 139,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,039. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,597 ($19.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,720 ($33.53). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,816.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,080.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($23.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,834.32). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($23.34) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($65,340.24). Insiders acquired a total of 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,304,976 over the last quarter.

Victrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.