Analysts Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Price Target at GBX 318.75

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($3.88).

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

TSCO traded down GBX 10.74 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 255.36 ($3.15). 24,941,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,564,395. The stock has a market cap of £19.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

