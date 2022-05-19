Analysts Set H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Target Price at $26.80

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 142,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

