Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $130.50

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. 18,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 96.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 231.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.