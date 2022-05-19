Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Price Target at $153.61

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $100.65. The stock had a trading volume of 72,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,420. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.13.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,000.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 673,695 shares of company stock valued at $80,740,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

