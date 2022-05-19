Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Schibsted ASA (SBBTF)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS: SBBTF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2022 – Schibsted ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 217.00 to 203.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Schibsted ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 435.00 to 455.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Schibsted ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from 390.00 to 375.00.

5/5/2022 – Schibsted ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 400.00 to 350.00.

4/10/2022 – Schibsted ASA was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2022 – Schibsted ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from 300.00 to 285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Schibsted ASA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 265.00 to 276.00.

3/24/2022 – Schibsted ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 453.00 to 455.00.

OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $$20.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

