Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $983.53 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $898.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $2,529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,665. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.