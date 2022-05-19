Analysts Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) to report sales of $30.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the lowest is $30.17 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $20.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $154.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $164.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $157.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $168.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. 3,406,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,832. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

