Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.99 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) to report sales of $22.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.29 million to $26.25 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $28.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $109.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $185.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $225.39 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $852.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Shares of NKTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,681. The firm has a market cap of $728.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

