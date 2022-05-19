Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. 503,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. Atlas has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after buying an additional 2,266,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after buying an additional 426,791 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,181,000 after buying an additional 220,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,178,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 133,093 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

