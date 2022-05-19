Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,092 shares of company stock worth $500,909 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.14. 6,181,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,227,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.