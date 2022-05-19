Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.36.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.58, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

