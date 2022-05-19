America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $6.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

