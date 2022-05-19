American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 2.3% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,144. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

