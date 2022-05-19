American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Increases Dividend to $1.43 Per Share

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.

American Tower has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 110.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $230.63 on Thursday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.86 and its 200 day moving average is $254.39.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.