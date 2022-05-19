American Money Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $479.82. The company had a trading volume of 182,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,961. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.04. The stock has a market cap of $450.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,365 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

