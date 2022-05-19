ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $55.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,348 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
