Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,329. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

