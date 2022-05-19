Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Brokerages expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will report $1.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. Altimmune reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,142.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $6.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 778,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $208.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

