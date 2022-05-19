Allup Silica Limited (ASX:APS) Insider Gavin Ball Purchases 99,999 Shares of Stock

Allup Silica Limited (ASX:APS – Get Rating) insider Gavin Ball purchased 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$12,899.87 ($9,020.89).

Allup Silica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allup Silica Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of silica mineral resources in Western Australia. The company has twelve exploration areas across four separate projects. Its projects include the UNICUP project located in the South-Western region of Western Australia; the ANTWALKER project, which also incorporates the Pipeclay Tree tenements in the Proterozoic Albany-Fraser Orogen of South-Western Australia; the ARGYLE project located to the north of the capital city of Perth; and the ESPERANCE project situated between the Salmon Gums and Grass Patch in the Shire of Esperance.

