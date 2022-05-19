Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 735,071 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,983,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,071 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.22% of DXC Technology worth $96,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $47,968,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,614,000 after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $14,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DXC. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

DXC stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

