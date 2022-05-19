Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,202 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of HDFC Bank worth $127,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

