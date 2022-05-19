Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,541 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after buying an additional 609,259 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,559,000 after buying an additional 446,454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 934.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 479,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 432,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,480,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATI. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.