Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.29). Approximately 34,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 253,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.23).
ALFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.65) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of £556.37 million and a P/E ratio of 29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 178.93.
About Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.
