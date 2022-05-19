Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKBA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.44.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 877,806 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

