AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 73,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGM Group during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AGM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGM Group by 103.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AGM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGM Group stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, an integrated technology company, focuses on ASIC chip solutions. Its ASIC chip solutions include chip design, chip research and development, and crypto miner production. It also provides fintech software services. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and interactive trading education website that uses subscription-based method.

