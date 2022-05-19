AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

NYSE ACM opened at $66.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

