Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 8,953 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD traded up $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $141.78. 59,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.47 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.