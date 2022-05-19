adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($354.17) to €315.00 ($328.13) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank cut shares of adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($197.92) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.56.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $90.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average of $129.85. adidas has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. adidas’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.