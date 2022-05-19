adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €288.71 ($300.74).

A number of research firms recently commented on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($270.83) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($312.50) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($354.17) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($364.58) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €348.00 ($362.50) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

FRA ADS traded down €7.32 ($7.63) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €175.98 ($183.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,072 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €200.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €232.91. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($209.39).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

