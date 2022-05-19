Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

ADAP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.47 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.84% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

