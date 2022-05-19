Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $77.74. 4,842,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,288,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

