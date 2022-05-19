Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ NICE opened at $186.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.29.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.