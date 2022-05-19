Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

