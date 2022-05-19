Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 48,992 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Danaos worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Danaos by 53.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Danaos by 154.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Danaos by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 114,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 22.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,141,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $107.47.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 138.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

