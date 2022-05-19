Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 81,904 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

