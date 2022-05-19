Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $195,083.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,068 shares of company stock worth $832,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USM opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.64.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

