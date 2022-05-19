Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,906 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFI stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

