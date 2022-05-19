Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $236,000.

SLRC stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $833.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.14. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 174.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

