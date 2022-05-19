A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran Sells 5,000 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $75,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

