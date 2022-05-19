A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24,300.50.

AMKBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $14.15. 88,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $1.3538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

