A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $744.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.43. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $89.19.

A-Mark Precious Metals shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,975,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $9,138,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after buying an additional 88,776 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $6,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

